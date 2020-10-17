Go Pro Today

Anthony Chisholm, Tony-Nominated Actor and ‘Oz’ Star, Dies at 77

Chisholm was a veteran stage presence, including in the Tony-winning 2017 revival of “Jitney”

| October 17, 2020 @ 9:54 AM
Anthony Chisholm, a Tony-nominated actor who was a veteran presence on stage, TV and film, has died at the age of 77.

His talent agency confirmed his death to TheWrap early on Saturday.

“The Katz Company is saddened to announce the passing of our longtime friend and client, Tony-Nominee, Anthony Chisholm,” the firm said in a statement. “Affectionately called ‘Chiz,’ he was an actor and storyteller like none-other, embodying loyalty, devotion, and compassion to his artistry.”

Chisholm, best remembered by many for his three seasons portraying Burr Redding on HBO’s “Oz,” earned his Tony nomination in 2007 for his portrayal of Elder Joseph Balow in playwright August Wilson’s “Radio Golf.” Chisholm and Wilson were frequent collaborators dating back to 1990 when he was cast in the latter’s play “Two Trains Running.”

His lengthy resume also included an off-Broadway run in “Jitney” in 2000, and he later rejoined the production for its 2017 Broadway revival, which earned a Tony for best revival. His TV credits include appearances on “Law and Order: SVU,” “Chi-Raq” and “High Maintenance.”

Chisholm was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1943. Before entering the entertainment business, he served as a platoon leader in the U.S. Army. Years later, he received an NAACP Theatre Award, to go along with a number of other acting awards. He was survived by his son Alexander, his daughter, Che, son-in-law Peter Vietro-Hannum and his grandchildren Avani and Ravi Vietro.

Related Content