Jake Gyllenhaal is a high-powered lawyer who’s cheating on his wife (played by Ruth Negga) in the first trailer for David E. Kelley’s TV adaptation of “Presumed Innocent.”

Apple TV+ dropped the teaser for the eight-part limited series on Wednesday ahead of its two-episode debut on June 12.

Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, stars as Chicago chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who becomes a murder suspect after the murder of his mistress, played by “The Worst Person in the World” star Renate Reinsve.

J.J. Abrams executive produces the series, which costars Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

The Scott Turow novel was previously adapted into the 1990 movie of the same name starring Harrison Ford and directed by Alan J. Pakula.

Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot.

Kelley, who previously brought us the legal series “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “The Practice,” “Boston Legal” and “Ally McBeal,” serves as showrunner. He executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker.

Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes as well as Episode 8, while Greg Yaitanes executive produces and directs Episodes 3-7.

“Presumed Innocent” premieres June 12 on Apple TV+.