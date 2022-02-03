David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams to Adapt ‘Presumed Innocent’ as as Apple TV+ Limited Series

Apple TV+ is adapting Scott Turow’s 1987 book “Presumed Innocent” as a limited series from J.J. Abrams and David E. Kelley.

Kelley will serve as showrunner for the eight-episode limited series. Abrams, Dustin Thomason and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson will also executive produce.

Here is the logline from Apple: Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, “Presumed Innocent” is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley reimagines “Presumed Innocent,” exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

The book was previously adapted into a feature film in 1990 with Harrison Ford that was directed by Alan J. Palka, who wrote the script with Frank Pierson. Ford played the lead role of Rusty Sabich, the lawyer who gets accused of a crime. The film also starred Raul Julia, Brian Dennehy, Bonnie Bedelia, Paul Winfield and Greta Scacchi.

“Presumed Innocent” hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Ben Stephenson executive produce for Bad Robot. In addition to writing, Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason also serves as executive producer. Scott Turow and Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers.