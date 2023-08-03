Anthony Mackie Says Marvel Sequel ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Brings Him ‘Full Circle’

After a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie’s superhero career is coming full circle as he’s set to spearhead “Captain America: Brave New World” following Chris Evan’s exit at Captain America at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” While Mackie is stepping into the title role for the first time, he said the experience of making “Captain America 4” felt familiar.

“It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot ‘Winter Soldier’ at,” the actor told TheWrap during an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I’ve been in the MCU.”

He said that working on the film’s set was a “great experience,” adding it was “kind of dope to sit outside the White House and smoke a cigar and have whiskey with my crew and watch the sunrise.”

“These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set and there’s people that you’ve known for 10, 12 years now that you’ve worked with and got to know and people have kids and people get divorced and people buy homes. So it’s like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy,” he explained. “At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I’ve done. It was just a great experience, you can only go down from here.”

Mackie will star in the film alongside Harrison Ford, who is making his MCU debut as Thunderbolt Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt.

“Harrison was the f–ing man, dude,” he said. “It’s funny, he shows up and everybody is kind of, you know, you don’t know what to do with Harrison Ford. Like, ‘Somebody get Harrison water,’ but he wasn’t that at all,” he said. “I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it. For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time.”

He recalled that both he and an extra got tongue-tied while working with Ford on set.

“When he was ready to shoot, he would turn around a yell, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of s–t and everybody would go, ‘Yeah!’” Mackie said. “I had this monologue and I just couldn’t get it right. I’m like, ‘I’m talking to Harrison Ford. This is crazy.’ And the same day we walk into the boardroom and this extra has one line, all he has to do is say this one line to Harrison and Harrison was like, ‘Give me the report’ and he just couldn’t say the line. It’s Harrison Ford. It was kind of surreal. But once we got our legs on us and we were like, “Oh, Harrison is just a cool dude,’ it made those scenes much easier.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” is currently slated to release on July 26, 2024 and is directed by Julius Onah, with a script by “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” writer Malcolm Spellman.

Mackie can currently be seen in Peacock’s TV adaptation of the video game “Twisted Metal.”