‘Avengers’ Sequels Pushed to 2026, 2027; ‘Deadpool 3’ Moves Up to May 2024

Disney is pushing back the release of several of its upcoming Marvel films.

According to the entertainment giant’s latest release schedule, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which was originally slated for May 2, 2025, will now premiere on May 1, 2026. Additionally, “Avengers: Secret Wars” will move from May 1, 2026 to May 7, 2027.

Also being pushed back are “Captain America: Brave New World” from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024; “Thunderbolts” from July 26, 2024 to December 20, 2024, becoming Disney’s first MCU film with a holiday release date; the Mahershala Ali-fronted “Blade,” which will move from September 6, 2024 to February 14, 2025; and “Fantastic Four,” which moves from Feb. 14 to May 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated third installment of “Deadpool” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has moved up its release date to May 3, 2024 from November 8, 2024.

The latest changes to the Marvel film slate comes after “Blade,” “Fantastic Four,” “Deadpool” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” were already delayed in October. In May, Marvel shut down pre-production on “Blade” due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Additionally, Disney is delaying “Avatar 3” from December 20, 2024 to December 19, 2025; “Avatar 4” from December 18, 2026 to December 21, 2029; and “Avatar 5” from December 22, 2028 to December 19, 2031.

It will also release two currently untitled “Star Wars” movies on May 22 and Dec. 18, 2026 and its live-action remake of “Moana” in June 2025.