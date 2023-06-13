While the wildly successful launch of “Avatar: The Way of Water” means that James Cameron will fulfill his promise of making the additional “Avatar” sequels, yet another release date delay has been announced for the next few films.

“Avatar 3,” previously set for release in 2024, has been pushed back a year to Dec. 19, 2025. Meanwhile “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” are being delayed as well – “Avatar 4” moves from 2026 to Dec. 21, 2029 and “Avatar 5” shifts from 2028 all the way to Dec. 19, 2031.

Cameron has most of “Avatar 3” already in the can, he previously revealed, but this latest release date shift could mean he’s going back to capture additional footage. He also previously stated he’s already shot some of “Avatar 4” to capture footage of the younger characters in their younger state, as the majority of “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” take place after a significant time jump in the mythology.