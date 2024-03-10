On Sunday Kensington Palace released what it stated is a new photo of the Princess of Wales with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in honor of Mother’s Day. The photo caused a stir online, most notably because Kate Middleton’s health and whereabouts have been the subject of intense scrutiny since January when she underwent a planned abdominal surgery.

Within hours, photo agencies including the Associated Press and the Agence France-Presse had issued kill notices on the image and banned their online services from sharing it.

ITV News royals editor Chris Ship tweeted of the situation, “No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP) have claimed ‘the source [the palace] has manipulated the image’.”

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

He soon added, “And now this from @AFP. ‘MANDATORY KILL-DUE TO AN EDITORIAL ISSUE THIS PHOTO NUMBER 000_34L82NW BRITAIN-ROYALS BY PRINCE OF WALES HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN FROM AFP SYSTEMS AND MAY NO LONGER BE USED IN ANY MANNER. PLEASE IMMEDIATELY REMOVE IT FROM ALL YOUR ONLINE SERVICES, STOP USING.’”

Ship also noted that the kill notice will likely result in more people seeing the photo.

Mandatory “Kill Notice” from @AFP – a huge international picture agency which says there is an “editorial issue” with Kensington Palace’s photo and has told clients to remove it (I suspect more people will see it as a result). pic.twitter.com/Ovs91bTAOt — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

The release of the photo fanned the flames of conspiracy theories that have run rampant for weeks. On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace explained that Middleton underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” the day before and added, “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Since then, royalists have questioned Middleton’s prolonged absence from the public eye, the lack of photos of anyone in her family visiting her at the hospital, and the nature of the surgery she underwent. But after Prince William unexpectedly canceled a planned appearance at a memorial service for his godfather, speculation about his wife surged.

At the same time, King Charles announced his own health battle and underwent surgery for prostate cancer at the beginning of February. Unlike his daughter-in-law, Charles was photographed after the procedure and has largely resumed royal duties, such as welcoming foreign dignitaries to Buckingham Palace.

More to come…