‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2 Re-Creates Kate Middleton’s See-Through Dress | Photos

The final episodes of the prestige drama premiere Dec. 14 on Netflix

Netflix

The final episodes of “The Crown” are near, and the last installment of the historical fiction drama will re-create Prince William and Kate Middleton’s fairytale love story — including the see-through dress that started it all.

In the first look images for “The Crown” Season 6 Part 2, series newcomer Meg Bellamy poses as Middleton in the sheer black dress with turquoise accents during a 2002 charity fashion show at University of St. Andrews, marking the start of her relationship with Prince William, who was in the show’s audience.

The second half of the sixth and final season also swaps out the younger versions of the next generation of royals as Ed McVey takes on the role of young adult Prince William and Luther Ford plays an adolescent Prince Harry.

The official logline for Season 6 Part 2 of “The Crown” is as follows:

Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

See the first images of the final six episodes of “The Crown,” which premiere Dec. 14 on Netflix, below.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
Netflix

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Netflix

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William

Netflix

Ed McVey as Prince William

Netflix

Luther Ford as Prince Harry and Ed McVey as Prince William

Netflix

Ed McVey as Prince William, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Luther Ford as Prince Harry

Netflix

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Netflix

Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Netflix

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Netflix

Lesley Manville as  Princess Margaret

