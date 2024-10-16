Ariana Grande-Hosted ‘SNL’ Scores Best Ratings Since 2021 With 5.6 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Ariana Grande’s “SNL” episode delivered the biggest audience the NBC sketch show has seen since 2021.

The Oct. 12 episode, which featured Grande as host and Stevie Nicks as musical guest, brought in 5.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures. The pop star’s episode scored the biggest audience “Saturday Night Live” has seen since May 8, 2021, when Elon Musk hosted the show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

On Peacock, Grande’s episode now ranks as the most-watched “SNL” episode ever for the streamer in its first two days of viewing on Sunday and Monday. Peacock did not disclose exact viewing figures.

It was also buzzy on social media, with the episode scoring 516 million views across “SNL’s” social platforms to date, with 415 million views attributed to in-show sketch and musical performance content.

Viewership for the Oct. 12 episode was up slightly from the Season 5o premiere, which scored 5.3 million viewers on NBC as it aired on Sept. 28.

The season premiere episode, which saw Maya Rudolph return to play VP and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, was the biggest premiere audience the NBC show has seen since 2020, outpacing viewership for Seasons 47-49. At the time, it also ranked as the most-watched “SNL” ever on Peacock in its first weekend on the streamer.

Next up to host is Michael Keaton, who will take the stage on Oct. 19 alongside musical guest Billie Eilish. John Mulaney will then host the Nov. 2 episode — just days before the 2024 presidential election — with Chappell Roan as musical guest. Nate Bargatze and Coldplay took the stage during the Oct. 5 episode.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, “SNL” will host a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Produced in association with Broadway Video, “SNL” is created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.