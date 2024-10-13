‘SNL’: Ariana Grande Almost Breaks With Dueling Jennifer Coolidge Impressions | Video

Ariana Grande and Chloe Fineman entertained the studio audience and viewers at home with their mirrored impersonations of Jennifer Coolidge on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend — and the sketch was so funny that Grande almost broke character completely.

Both actresses nailed Coolidge’s signature voice and mannerisms. Grande audibly snorted near the minute and a half mark after she suggested that Fineman’s Coolidge tell her date that night that if she could have any superpower she would choose crabwalking.

The pair were also caught laughing as they sprayed bottles of Windex at one another in an attempt to clean the “mirror” between them. After Fineman asked Grande’s Coolidge what their lips look like from the side, Grande was replaced by Dana Carvey, who was also dressed as Coolidge.

“Yeah, wow,” Carvey crooned as he took over. “Thank God you opened the mirror, I’ve been trapped in here for years.”

The three then decided to apply more lip color at the same time, which almost led to each of them breaking again.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.