‘SNL’ Oasis Impressions Spark Liam Gallagher’s Cutting Response: ‘Are They Meant to Be Comedians?’ | Video

Noel and Liam Gallagher might not be doing press before their world tour kicks off in 2025, but that’s not stopping “Oasis” from taking interviews… at least on “SNL.” Though last night’s sketch may have entertained some fans, Liam wasn’t having any of it. After a fan tagged him on X (formerly Twitter) in a clip from the show, he responded, “Are they meant to be comedians?”

James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman took portrayed the brothers Gallagher, particularly ranking fans across the Atlantic. Their “Gallagher brothers” were in a bad mood from the jump after “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost asked if they’ll be able to get along long enough for the tour to happen, as the infamously contentious brothers have publicly fought frequently over the years.

“I’m cool if he’s cool,” Johnson’s Noel replied.

“I’m cool,” Sherman’s Liam immediately answered. “I’m cooler than you are.” The two went back and forth until Jost was able to find common ground: their shared interest in 1990s cartoon characters.

Emotions sparked again after Jost asked how the brothers’ infamous feuding began, with Sherman’s Liam blaming Johnson’s Noel for telling the Spice Girls he has “a crooked knob.” Peace eventually resumed and the pair were able to yet again rank their favorite and least favorite “Sex and the City” boyfriends.

Many fans of the band were unamused. One person on X took issue with Johnson and Sherman’s dodgy accents. As @michaelwhartonpalmer put it, “Welllll…. SNL is still not funny, stayed up to watch Stevie Nicks but these skits are bloody awful. By the way, Oasis do not talk with a Cockney accent … they are from Manchester.” He followed up his tweet with two vomiting emoji.

Others took issue with the jokes, which they didn’t find funny. “That SNL oasis sketch is the unfunniest thing i’ve seen all day and my dad has already told me 5 jokes,” @tnybmbi wrote on X.

@PurleyBirds agreed, “No matter how bad the oasis reunion is, they’ll still be better at their jobs than SNL ‘comedians’… consistently excruciating.”

Oasis sparked reunion rumors in late August after the band’s social media accounts shared a video featuring a date: Aug. 27, 2024. When the day dawned, the brothers had unveiled a series of concert dates in the U.K., which were soon followed by announced tour stops in North America, South America and Brazil.

The band broke up in 2009, but the Gallagher brothers were known for their dramatic ups and downs throughout their entire run. Both expressed reservations about a potential Oasis reunion in the years that followed, with the prospect seeming unlikely — up until it was announced.

You can watch the clip from “Saturday Night Live” in the video above.