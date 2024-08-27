Oasis Confirms 2025 Reunion With UK Tour Announcement

After a few days of pretty unsubtle teasing, Oasis confirmed that the band will indeed be reuniting in 2025 on Tuesday morning. The duo will head out on a UK and Ireland tour beginning next July.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned,” they wrote in a post to X. “The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The tour will consist of five stops and 14 shows, beginning at Cardiff Principality Stadium on July 4 for two nights. From there, the brothers will play four shows at Manchester Heaton Park, four at London Wembley Stadium (two in July and two in August), two at Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium and two at Dublin Croke Park.

Speculation of a reunion kicked in hard last week, as the 15th anniversary of the band’s last concert on Aug. 22, 2009 at the V Festival hit. After Noel Gallagher gave an extensive interview in which he spoke fondly of both the band and his brother Liam, The Times reported the brothers had ended their long feud.

The same day as Noel Gallagher’s interview dropped, Liam Gallagher posted to X saying ““I never did like that word FORMER.” Later, the band’s official account posted a teaser video earmarking August 27 for news.

Tickets for Oasis’ UK & Ireland tour go on sale this Saturday, August 31.