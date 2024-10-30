“Vanderpump Rules,” “Love Island” and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Ariana Madix has found her next TV role.

The Broadway star landed a guest spot role in the upcoming third season of ABC’s “Will Trent,” TheWrap has learned.

Madix will appear as herself in the Ramón Rodriguez-led drama and will enlist Jake McLaughlin’s character, Detective Michael Ormewood, to work for her as security for an intervention she’s organizing for a friend.

Madix’s latest acting role comes after she made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” in January.

This is also just the latest casting news for the show after Gina Rodriguez was tapped to join “Will Trent” as a series regular back in August. Her character is described as charismatic and confident, though “after her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs,” per the official logline.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s novel series of the same name, “Will Trent” centers on Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI, according to the network.

Produced by 20th Television, the ABC series is executive produced by Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, who also serve as co-showrunners, as well as Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, Slaughter and Rodriguez.

“Will Trent” returns for Season 3 in 2025. The first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Variety was the first to report the news.