Gina Rodriguez Boards ‘Will Trent’ Season 3 as Series Regular

Gina Rodriguez has boarded ABC’s “Will Trent” as a series regular for Season 3, TheWrap has learned.

The “Jane the Virgin” star will enter the Ramon Rodríguez-led series as assistant district attorney Marion Alba, who is new to Atlanta. She will also join “Will Trent” cast members Sonja Sohn, who plays Amanda Wagner; Erika Christensen, who plays Angie Polaski; Iantha Richardson, who plays Faith Mitchell; and Jake McLaughlin, who plays Michael Ormewood.

She is described as “charismatic” and “confident,” though “after her first encounter with Will (Rodriguez) falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs,” per the official logline.

Rodriguez most recently starred in ABC comedy “Not Dead Yet,” which she led alongside Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, Rick Glassman and Brad Garrett, who joined for Season 2. “Not Dead Yet” premiered in February 2023, and ran for two seasons on ABC before it was canceled in May, weeks after the Season 2 finale left off on a cliffhanger.

She has remained involved in ABC projects, including game show “Lucky 13,” which she cohosts with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and is executive produced by Kevin Bacon.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s novel series of the same name, “Will Trent” centers on Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI, the official logline states.

Produced by 20th Television, the ABC series is executive produced by Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, who also serve as coshowrunners, as well as Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum and Ramón Rodriguez. Gina Rodriguez is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

