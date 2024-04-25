You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Will Trent” Season 2, Episode 3 hit a series viewership high in delayed viewing, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The episode, which initially aired March 5, has scored 11.23 million total viewers across 35 days on ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen and internal viewing figures. It marks the show’s biggest multiplatform audience to date.

The same episode of “Will Trent” also secured a 1.63 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 — marking the highest rating the Ramón Rodríguez-led show has seen in over a year since the fourth episode of its freshman season in January 2023.

Not only did this episode score the highest rating Season 2 has seen, but it also marked a 7% uptick from the prior week’s rating of 1.53, as well as a 10% increase when compared to the Season 2 premiere, which scored a 1.48 rating as it aired on Feb. 20.

The delayed ratings for “Will Trent” posted significant growth — a whopping 353% increase — over the episode’s initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.36.

“Will Trent’s” strong ratings follow up on its impressive Season 2 debut in February, when the season premiere — which debuted back-to-back with “The Rookie” and “The Good Doctor” — scored 7.68 million viewers and a 0.80 rating per live-plus-three-day multiplatform data. At the time, the Season 2 premiere marked the show’s strongest viewership to date, with eyes on the premiere growing 5% from the series debut, which brought in 7.34 million viewers.

After initially debuting in Tuesday’s 10 p.m. time slot on ABC, “Will Trent” was moved up to 8 p.m. for its second season to lead primetime, and is followed by “The Rookie” at 9 p.m. and the final season of “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. At the start of the season, Ari Goldman, ABC’s SVP of content strategy and scheduling, told TheWrap the schedule shift enabled the network to build up their Tuesday drama lineup around the “engine” of “The Rookie” in order to give “Will Trent” an opportunity to gain more viewership.

“Ramón is amazing and as you look at the cast as a whole, we were finding that you could treat this as a true ensemble and get so many stories from our characters,” Simran Sethi, ABC and Freeform EVP of programming and content strategy, added. “We really believe in this show and the team behind it creatively and wanted to invest in it.”

“Will Trent” premieres Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.