‘Abbott Elementary’ Delayed Streaming Sets New Ratings Record | Exclusive

Ratings

The ABC sitcom scores its best multiplatform audience since its Season 3 premiere

Abbott-Elementary
Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti in "Abbott Elementary" (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Streaming viewership for the most recent episode of “Abbott Elementary” set a new ratings record for the ABC sitcom, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Within three days of its launch, “Abbott Elementary” Season 3 Episode 5 has tallied scored a 1.72 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day multiplatform viewing figures. That’s up a whopping 421% from the installment’s initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.33 on ABC alone.

The nearly five times growth marks the Quinta Brunson-created show’s biggest multiplatform delayed-viewing lift in the 18-49 demo to date.

In addition to hitting a new ratings record, the fifth episode also brought in 5.46 million viewers across platforms within three days of viewing — up %134.3 from the initial live-plus-same-day audience of 2.33 million viewers on ABC.

"Abbott Elementary" Season 3
Read Next
Why 'Abbott Elementary' Hit the Brakes on Janine and Gregory

The fifth episode of the season also saw ratings and viewership growth for the second week in a row when compared to three-day multiplatform figures for the previous week’s installment. Total viewership grew 3% when compared to last week’s audience of 5.29 million, as did this week’s ratings, which saw a 3% improvement from last episode’s rating of 1.67.

The delayed figures boosted “Abbott Elementary” to score the show’s strongest multiplatform telecast since its Season 3 premiere on Feb. 7, which drew in 5.91 million total viewers and a 1.84 rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day and internal viewing data.

Within three days of viewing on ABC alone, the Feb. 28 episode of “Abbott Elementary” scored 3.36 million viewers — up 6% from last week’s three-day audience of 3.18 — and locked down a 0.56 rating — up 10% from last week’s rating of 0.51.

“Abbott Elementary” is gearing up to release a special post-Oscars episode on Sunday, March 10, which will likely see a ratings boost due to its award show lead-in. The 96th Oscars are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, with “Abbott Elementary” airing immediately following their conclusion.

Will-Trent-The-Rookie-Good-Doctor
Read Next
'The Rookie' Season 6 Debuts to 29% Ratings Growth Across ABC, Hulu

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.