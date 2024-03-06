You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Streaming viewership for the most recent episode of “Abbott Elementary” set a new ratings record for the ABC sitcom, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Within three days of its launch, “Abbott Elementary” Season 3 Episode 5 has tallied scored a 1.72 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day multiplatform viewing figures. That’s up a whopping 421% from the installment’s initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.33 on ABC alone.

The nearly five times growth marks the Quinta Brunson-created show’s biggest multiplatform delayed-viewing lift in the 18-49 demo to date.

In addition to hitting a new ratings record, the fifth episode also brought in 5.46 million viewers across platforms within three days of viewing — up %134.3 from the initial live-plus-same-day audience of 2.33 million viewers on ABC.

The fifth episode of the season also saw ratings and viewership growth for the second week in a row when compared to three-day multiplatform figures for the previous week’s installment. Total viewership grew 3% when compared to last week’s audience of 5.29 million, as did this week’s ratings, which saw a 3% improvement from last episode’s rating of 1.67.

The delayed figures boosted “Abbott Elementary” to score the show’s strongest multiplatform telecast since its Season 3 premiere on Feb. 7, which drew in 5.91 million total viewers and a 1.84 rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day and internal viewing data.

Within three days of viewing on ABC alone, the Feb. 28 episode of “Abbott Elementary” scored 3.36 million viewers — up 6% from last week’s three-day audience of 3.18 — and locked down a 0.56 rating — up 10% from last week’s rating of 0.51.

“Abbott Elementary” is gearing up to release a special post-Oscars episode on Sunday, March 10, which will likely see a ratings boost due to its award show lead-in. The 96th Oscars are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, with “Abbott Elementary” airing immediately following their conclusion.