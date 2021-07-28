‘Arthur’ to End After 25 Seasons on PBS

Arthur will clench his fist one last time. The longrunning children’s cartoon “Arthur” will end its celebrated run after 25 years.

“Arthur” writer Kathy Waugh shared the news on the podcast “Finding D.W.,” which tracks down the seven actors who voiced the character of D.W., Arthur’s younger sister.

“Arthur is no longer in a production,” she said (via Entertainment Weekly). “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think they’ve made a mistake, PBS, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back. And I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

Waugh said that even though the “Arthur” team finished the final episodes two years ago, the characters are still used by PBS; for example, in a recent PSA about handwashing. “They used the ‘Arthur’ characters so they’re still around,” she noted. “As far as I understand, not all of the shows have aired. There’s still a few yet to be aired, but they’ve all been produced.”

PBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but “Arthur” executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news to EW in a statement.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy, and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” the statement reads. “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of ‘Arthur’ will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

“Arthur” premiered in 1996 and has so far aired 249 episodes.