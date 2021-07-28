Bob Odenkirk’s Health Condition Unknown One Day After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

The status of “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk was still unknown Wednesday morning 12 hours after it was first reported the actor had been hospitalized after collapsing on the show’s New Mexico set.

The 58-year-old actor was filming for the “Breaking Bad” spinoff’s sixth and final season in New Mexico when he collapsed. According to TMZ, which first reported the story, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday; the nature of Odenkirk’s ailment has not been made public, but as of Wednesday morning he remained in the hospital and under doctors’ care.

Reps for Odenkirk declined to comment on his current health status, while Sony and AMC also declined to comment.

The final season of “Better Call Saul” began filming in New Mexico back in March and was eyeing an early 2022 premiere on AMC. Like most other shows, filming had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not known how far into the season the production had gotten before Tuesday.

Earlier this month, producer Thomas Schnauz shared a photo from the set, where they were filming the seventh episode. All seasons of “Saul” have been 10 episodes, suggesting production was more than halfway complete on the final season.

Reps for AMC declined to comment on the status of production, while Sony did not immediately respond for comment on that particular question.

Since reprising his role as con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in the prequel spinoff series to “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk has earned four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.