Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set

"Better Call Saul" start Bob Odenkirk has been hospitalized after collapsing on the show's set on Tuesday, TheWrap has confirmed.

The 58-year-old was filming for the "Breaking Bad" spinoff's sixth and final season on the Sony lot in Culver City when he collapsed.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.; the nature of Odenkirk's ailment has not been made public, but he remains in the hospital and under doctors' care.

Representatives for AMC and Odenkirk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come...