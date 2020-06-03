2 AP Reporters Shoved by NYPD, Forced to Stop Covering Protests

‘Get the f— out of here, you piece of s—,” one officer is heard telling journalists in video

| June 3, 2020 @ 8:21 AM

The Associated Press reported Wednesday on the treatment of two of its reporters by New York Police Department officers during Tuesday night’s protests.

The officers “surrounded, shoved and yelled expletives at” the journalists, according to the AP. Videojournalist Robert Bumsted caught some of the incident on camera and the footage shows more than a half-dozen officers confronting the duo as they reported on officers’ efforts to enforce a new 8 p.m. ET curfew enacted after days of unrest in America.

When ordered to leave, Bumsted is heard explaining that as “essential workers,” the press is exempt from the curfew.

Also Read: CNN Reporter and Camera Crew Arrested by Minneapolis Police While Covering Protests (Video)

“I don’t give a s—,” responds one officer.

“Get the f— out of here you piece of s—,” says another.

The AP reports both Bumsted and colleague Maye-E Wong were wearing press identification and the NYPD has vowed to “review” the incident.

Myles Miller, a reporter for NBC New York, corroborated the story on Twitter, writing, “At this scene, a chief told these cops to allow us to be there, 30 seconds later they pulled out their batons and told us to leave and used profanities. Journalists covering the protests have to stick together, it’s safer for all of us.”

In the video provided by the AP, one officer is heard demanding of the journalists, “Who are you essential to? Who are you essential to?”

In recent days, journalists across the country covering the protests and unrest in response to the police killing of George Floyd have been attacked and arrested by police, with several of those incidents occurring on air.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus
  • hangmen dan stevens
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • tom kitt
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change
  • mary louise parker billions
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • tony awards
1 of 12

Disney’s “Frozen” is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE