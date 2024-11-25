‘Wicked’ Leads Nominations for Astra Film Awards

“Wicked” led all films in nominations for the 2024 Astra Film Awards, the Hollywood Creative Coalition announced on Monday. The hit musical received a record 19 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Comedy or Musical, three acting noms and a sweep of all the below-the-line categories in which it was eligible.

The big-budget sequel “Dune: Part Two” was second with 15 nominations, while Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical “Emilia Perez” received 11, the body horror film “The Substance” received 10 and Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” received nine.

Films that were not nominated in the top category include “Gladiator II,” “Nickel Boys,” “Blitz,” “September 5” and “A Complete Unknown.”

Overall, the nominations tended toward high-profile and commercial movies, with more challenging performances by Daniel Craig, Sebastian Stan, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton and Marianne Jean-Baptiste overlooked in favor of, for instance, acting nominations for Naomi Scott for “Smile 2” and three separate stars of “Wicked”: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

The Hollywood Creative Coalition is a controversial organization that began as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society in 2016 and was renamed the Hollywood Critics Association three years later. After a number of resignations among the membership and officers, the HCA was renamed the HCC in 2023, and its awards show was renamed the Astra Film Awards and Astra Creative Arts Awards. The group subsequently found itself in a legal battle with the Critics Choice Association, which was settled amicably in the summer of 2024.

Like the Critics Choice Awards, the Astra awards have a large number of categories with at least six nominees in each category – in their case 31 categories, including ones for comedies, horror movies and even marketing campaigns. The glut of categories and the tendency to reward mainstream films make the nominations an unreliable predictor of Oscar success.

Winners will be announced at two separate ceremonies on Dec. 8, an afternoon lunch ceremony for the creative arts categories and an evening dinner ceremony for the above-the-line categories.

The nominees:

Best Picture

Anora

A Real Pain

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

The Brutalist

The Substance

Wicked

Best Comedy or Musical

Anora

A Real Pain

Challengers

Deadpool & Wolverine

Saturday Night

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Best Actress

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Demi Moore – The Substance

Karla Sofia Gascon – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Naomi Scott – Smile 2

Best Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jonathan Bailey – Wicked

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Yura Borisov – Anora

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Sean Baker – Anora

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman – Saturday Night

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Glen Powell and Richard Linklater – Hit Man

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar – Sing Sing

Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox – Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Best Cast Ensemble

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Saturday Night

Wicked

Best International Feature

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Music by John Williams

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Will & Harper

Best First Feature

Anna Kendrick – Woman of the Hour

Dev Patel – Monkey Man

Kelsey Mann – Inside Out 2

Malcolm Washington – The Piano Lesson

Sean Wang – Didi

Zoë Kravitz – Blink Twice

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Voice Over Performance

Amy Poehler – Inside Out 2

Brian Tyree Henry – Transformers One

Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot

Maya Hawke – Inside Out 2

Owen Teague – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Pedro Pascal – The Wild Robot

Best Horror or Thriller Feature

Alien: Romulus

Heretic

Longlegs

Nosferatu

Smile 2

The Substance

Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller

Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu

Demi Moore – The Substance

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Lupita Nyong’o – A Quiet Place: Day One

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Naomi Scott – Smile 2

Best Action or Science Fiction Feature

Civil War

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Monkey Man

The Fall Guy

Twisters

Best Truly Indie Feature

Hundreds of Beavers

Late Night with the Devil

Strange Darling

The Apprentice

The Last Showgirl

Thelma

Astra Creative Arts Awards Categories:

Best Casting

Barbara Giordani, Nina Gold, Francesco Vedovati and Martin Ware – Conclave

Francine Maisler – Dune: Part Two

Christel Baras and Carla Hool – Emilia Pérez

John Papsidera – Saturday Night

Laure Cochener and Léa Moszkowicz – The Substance

Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey – Wicked

Best Cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Challengers

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Best Costume Design

Colleen Atwood – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Jenny Beavan – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

David Crossman and Janty Yates – Gladiator II

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Best Film Editing

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Nathan Orloff and Shane Reid – Saturday Night

Myron Kerstein – Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Marketing Campaign

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Warner Bros. Pictures

Challengers – Amazon MGM Studios

Dune: Part Two – Warner Bros. Pictures

Gladiator II – Paramount Pictures

The Fall Guy – Universal Pictures

Wicked – Universal Pictures

Best Original Score

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Stephen Schwartz – Wicked

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Best Original Song

“Compress/Regress” from Challengers performed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez performed by Camille, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña

“Harper and Will Go West” from Will & Harper performed by Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot performed by Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez performed by Selena Gomez

“Piece by Piece” from Piece by Piece performed by Pharrell Williams

Best Sound

A Quiet Place: Day One

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Wicked

Best Stunts

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

The Fall Guy

Wicked

Best Stunt Coordinator

George Cottle – Deadpool & Wolverine

Lee Morrison – Dune: Part Two

Guy Norris – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nikki Berwick – Gladiator II

Chris O’Hara – The Fall Guy

Jo McLaren – Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Twisters

Wicked