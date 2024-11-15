Conan O’Brien to Host the 2025 Oscars

Conan O’Brien is returning to television… to celebrate the movies. The Emmy-winning producer, comedian, writer and of course longtime television host has been picked to host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on March 2, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” said O’Brien.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

“Conan is a preeminent comedic voice, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective,” Craig Erwich, President of the Disney Television Group said. “He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars.”

“Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host–he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television,” 2025 Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said. “We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

O’Brien is best known for hosting “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” as well as “Conan” on TNT. He currently hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and recently starred in the travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go” (2024).

Before that, he wrote for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons”; O’Brien has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and has been nominated 31 times.

The 2025 Oscars will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater at Ovation in Los Angeles and in addition to ABC will be shown in more than 200 territories worldwide. Ahead of the ceremony, the official live red carpet show starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.