john stankey warnermedia

Getty Images

AT&T Stock Up 6% Despite $1.6 Billion COVID-19 Impact at WarnerMedia

by | October 22, 2020 @ 11:09 AM

Overall, the pandemic put a nearly $2 billion financial drag on AT&T’s third quarter

Despite WarnerMedia taking a $1.6 billion hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, investors weren’t scared away from AT&T. The company’s stock has been up in the hours since the telecom giant released its third-quarter earnings Thursday morning.

AT&T is currently trading at $28.28 per share (as of 2 p.m. ET) on the New York Stock Exchange, a nearly 6% increase from where it opened. It got as high as $28.48 earlier in the day.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Degrassi’ Alum Stacey Farber to Play Leslie Larr on ‘Superman & Lois’
trump biden debate ratings

Will the Final Trump-Biden Debate Set New Ratings Records?
The Conners

‘The Conners’ Season 3 Premiere Bumps Into Fox’s World Series, Slips 31% in Ratings
AT&T_earnings

AT&T Q3 Earnings: HBO Max Hits 38 Million US Subs, Warner Bros Revenue Falls 28%
Trump Sinclair town hall

Trump Says There’s ‘Not Much’ He’d Do Differently to Handle COVID-19 Pandemic
quibi fail

Inside Quibi’s $2 Billion Fail – No, It Wasn’t the Pandemic

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Confirms Shutdown, Will Sell Assets
A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Set to Shut Down After Only 7 Months

CBS’ ‘FBI’ Season 3 Premiere Centers on Mass Shooting at a Media Company

Why Facebook and Twitter Are in a ‘Better Spot’ Heading Into 2020 Election | PRO Insight
CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Can’t Catch a Break