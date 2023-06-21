Pop star Ava Max was attacked while performing on stage in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when a fan jumped the stage and slapped her in the face.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer tweeted Tuesday night shortly after midnight. “He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

A backstage photo posted by her manager Scooter Braun showed the singer pressing a cold bottle to her eye, presumably to reduce pain and swelling.

The moment was caught on camera by a fan-shot video posted to Twitter, which shows a man running up to the singer from behind while she was performing her song “Motto.”

“This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable,” the fan wrote. “Sending all our love to Ava and her crew.”

Then man then slapped Max’s head, causing the surprised singer to raise her hand to her face. Watch below.

Another fan video shows the man being tackled by security and dragged off the stage. Max was seen also leaving the stage shortly after. She is next scheduled to performed at The Fillmore in San Francisco on Thursday.

The incident follows an onstage attack on pop star Bebe Rexha on Sunday, when a fan chucked a cell phone from the audience that struck Rexha in the face. The singer went to the hospital following the attack, and the 27-year-old concertgoer, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault.

Representatives for Ava Max’s did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.