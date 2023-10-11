Married couple Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have established themselves as reality dating show staples, Adams as the beloved bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise” and Hyland the host of “Love Island U.S.” But this summer their jobs got to collide when they visited each other’s “weird workplaces.”

“This year [on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’] was unique for me because my wife got to come for the first time, which is crazy, because she hasn’t been able to come for the past like three years with work and everything,” Wells told TheWrap. “She came and hung [out] with me the last two weeks of the season, so that was really special for me … it was nice for her to see where I work.”

Likewise, Adams traveled to the set of “Love Island U.S.” while it filmed in Fiji to get a taste of what the Peacock dating show was like as Hyland hosted for the show’s second installment.

“I got to see her set and her experience, so it was an interesting summer,” Adams said. “This summer we both got to go see each other’s weird workplaces.”

While Adams usually spends his time behind the bar giving beach-goers advise — including encouraging former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia to prioritize her budding relationships — and watching other couples make connections, he embraced getting to have his romantic moment on the beach, as well.

“I’m always the guy that can’t fall in love there — I’ve already got my person,” Adams said. “I’m just surrounded by so much lovey-dovey stuff that I’m like, ‘Oh, man. I want to kiss somebody too.’”

As a fan of the ABC franchise, Hyland certainly enjoyed her time on the beach, even though she didn’t actually appear on this season. (Adams has previously said his wife would “never” appear on the unscripted show because of her high cost for a cameo.)

“She’s also such a big ‘Bachelor Nation’ fan and so I got to bring her on the set and show her, ‘OK, this is the bar’ and ‘these are the daybeds’ and ‘here’s the pool,’ and she got to meet some of the cast as well, like, when we were like weren’t filming,” Adams said. “I think it was kind of surreal for her.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC after “The Golden Bachelor.”