Balenciaga and Rick Rubin release the ultimate summer playlist, the Dior Cruise Spa drops anchor for the Paris Olympics, the Beverly Hills Hotel unveils a new merch collab and Dolce&Gabbana debuts a luxury fragrance for dogs.

Balenciaga and Rick Rubin create the ultimate summer playlist

Balenciaga has released an original playlist curated by Rick Rubin. Available to stream now via Balenciaga Music, The Festival of the Sun was inspired by the festival of the same name that Rubin organized in Casole d’Elsa, Tuscany in June to celebrate the summer solstice.

Featuring artists like The Doors, Isaac Hayes, Dusty Springfield and Tom Jones, the playlist invokes the sentiments of endings and beginnings.

Rubin has produced artists like Adele, The Beastie Boys, The Cult, Gossip, Jay-Z, Johnny Cash, Linkin Park, Metallica, Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Run-DMC, Slayer and Tom Petty. He also owns the iconic Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu.

Launched in 2020, Balenciaga Music selects artists to create original playlists based on their own tastes, giving audiences a window into their processes and backgrounds. They are chosen by the house’s creative director, Demna, who started off the series with his own mix, followed by collaborations with RuPaul, Aya Nakamura, Acid Arab, Pink Martini, Jay-Jay Johanson, Archive, Angelo Badalamenti and BFRND.

Prada unveils new Eternal Gold fine jewelry styles

Milanese luxury fashion house Prada has unveiled its latest fine jewelry offering. Part of the sustainable Eternal Gold collection, the classic chain takes center stage in a selection of new designs that includes two necklaces, a bracelet, a ring and two styles of earrings.

Using 100% certified recycled yellow gold, the most responsible practices and materials and sophisticated, traditional production techniques, these styles reflect the collection’s aesthetic of eternal shapes.

The soft, body-facing lines of each link in Prada’s chains contrast with the geometric corners on the outside, while its emblematic triangle returns as a clasp, to be worn at the front, side or back, for a variety of effects.

The two versions of the necklace – with different volumes – can be paired or extended by connecting multiple necklaces and bracelets to form a single sautoir. Crafted to be worn all day or night, the ring and earrings also have a chain as their key component.

Launched in 2022, Eternal Gold is the first truly sustainable fine jewelry collection by a global luxury brand using 100% certified recycled gold, reflecting Prada’s wide-ranging commitment to conscious and responsible practices across every facet of its business – including the shift of Prada’s total nylon production to its innovative sustainable recycled Re-Nylon.

All gold used in Prada fine jewelry is Certified Recycled Gold, meeting “Chain of Custody” standards set by the Responsible Jewelry Council. Every step and incarnation of Prada’s responsible gold and diamond production chain is verifiable and traceable – something offered by no other fine jewelry or luxury fashion house in the world.

The Eternal Gold collection can be found at select Prada boutiques worldwide as well as on Prada.com. The new styles are available in a range of sizes in 18-karat yellow gold and white or rose gold upon request.

The Dior Spa Cruise drops anchor in Paris for the Olympic Games

For anyone who was in Paris for the Olympic Games looking for some R&R, the Dior Spa Cruise dropped anchor at Port Henri IV near the Ile Saint-Louis through Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Situated on the Excellence Yacht de Paris, the traveling treatment space offered a complete well-being experience and a bespoke Dior Treatment menu during an excursion down the Seine which honors the sporting spirit of the Olympic Games.

The luxurious sailing boat was decked out in the famous Toile de Jouy radiant Sun motif in coral. The reception area offered a selection of skincare and fragrances, while four single treatment cabins and one double cabin provided treatments such as Dior Sculpt Therapy using radio frequency; Dior Muscle Therapy, a ritual inspired by athletes’ sports recovery programs; and three facial treatments.

The upper deck provided an open air fitness space hosting the Fitness Cruise Yoga Flow and Pilates sessions, while sun loungers provided relaxation in the shade of parasols and a cold plunge pool inspired by cryotherapy offered optimized muscle recovery and deep relaxation for body and mind.

In addition, the Dior Spa Cruise welcomed Monsieur Dior for the first time, a floating restaurant overseen by chef Jean Imbert that offered an exclusive menu of healthy and tasty dishes.

The Dior Spa Cruise departed each day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Packages included the two-hour Treatment Cruise, offering a one-hour body or face treatment plus a well-being meal and relaxation time; the two-hour Fitness Cruise, offering one hour of fitness (yoga or pilates) plus a well-being meal and relaxation time; and the four-hour Treatment & Fitness Cruise, offering one hour of fitness (yoga or pilates) a one-hour body or face treatment, two relaxation moments and a well-being meal. Each cruise included time on deck to enjoy the menus by Jean Imbert.

Athletic Propulsion Labs drops its second collaboration with Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin

APL has released its second collaboration and capsule collection with gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin.

The limited edition APL + Nastia Liukin Summer 2024 Capsule Collection includes APL’s iconic TechLoom Bliss, TechLoom Zipline, TechLoom Big Logo Slide and the brand’s newest silhouette, the Nostalgia ‘87 — all reimagined with visually impactful designs and vibrant red, white and blue colorways. There is also a champagne metallic TechLoom Zipline inspired by the glitz of Paris and a custom, fusion pink TechLoom Bliss silhouette with a Swarovski crystal embellished strap, chosen by Liukin.

“Nastia has always had a distinct and unique perspective on design. Following the success of our previous partnership and the incredible response we received, we felt this summer was the perfect time to create a beautiful performance, Parisian sport-inspired collection with her,” APL founders Adam and Ryan Goldston said. “Together, we challenged ourselves to design a colorful and elevated collection that introduces new fabrication and design elements to our signature silhouettes. We are incredibly proud of the designs and can’t wait for you to experience this special collection.”

The limited edition APL + Nastia Liukin Summer 2024 Capsule Collection is available now exclusively on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com and APL’s flagship store experience at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The Beverly Hills Hotel and Stoney Clover Lane collaborate on a range of travel accessories

Lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane has partnered with The Beverly Hills Hotel, a Dorchester Collection hotel, on a collection of travel accessories inspired by the hotel’s iconic design.

The collection includes totes, pouches, fanny packs, duffels and more, all featuring the signature pink color, green and white stripes and a banana-leaf pattern.

“The Beverly Hills Hotel’s signature aesthetic has become as legendary as its storied history and ties to Hollywood’s Golden Age,” John Scanlon, the hotel’s general manager, said. “Our iconic green and white stripes, pink exterior and hallways of CW Stockwell’s Martinique® Banana Leaf print wallpaper continue to serve as inspiration for fashion-forward brands and we are thrilled to partner with Stoney Clover Lane on this stylish new collection.”

Founded by sisters Kendall Glazer and Libby Glazer in 2009, Stoney Clover Lane’s line of travel accessories includes pouches, duffels and backpacks, as well as luggage tags, passport cases and notebooks that feature coordinating patches and customization options.

Ranging in price from $24 – $298, the collection is available online at StoneyCloverLane.com; The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, 90210; and all Stoney Clover Lane retailers.

Miraval and Courtney Storer bring a taste of Provence to Los Angeles

Miraval Rosé and Courtney Storer, chef and culinary producer of hit Hulu show “The Bear,” hosted a Provence Culinary Experience at a private home in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Guests were treated to the vineyard’s Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé and Studio by Miraval IGP Méditerranée Rosé wines and a dinner of a grand aioli, tomato and nectarine salad, a colorful Provençal tian, baked salmon and radishes with whipped cultured butter.

Miraval Rosé is produced by the Perrin family fifth generation winemakers at Château Miraval, an organic vineyard located in the village of Correns in the south of France. The brand boasts Brad Pitt as co-owner and creative visionary. The property also is home to Miraval Studio, the recording studio where Pink Floyd recorded “The Wall.”

“Miraval Côtes de Provence showcases the true essence of its terroir and lifestyle of the region. Similarly, my approach to cooking focuses on using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients,” Storer, who recently launched a catering and events company called Coco’s to Go-Go, said. “Al fresco dining is common in Provence (and in Los Angeles) and allows for guests to relish natural beauty and fresh air. I like to set up an outdoor dining area with soft lighting, cozy seating and take time to make a playlist.”

Dolce&Gabbana debuts a luxury fragrance mist for dogs

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has released the brand’s first alcohol-free fragrance for dogs. Fefé, named for Domenico Dolce and his boyfriend Guilherme Siqueira’s faithful canine companion, was designed to be part of a playful beauty routine and to celebrate the irreplaceable presence of four-legged friends and the joy they bring to everyday life.

The fragrance, crafted by renowned master perfumer Emily Coppermann, features a harmonious blend of ingredients, including cocooning and warm Ylang Ylang, a clean and enveloping touch of Musk, and soft and creamy Sandalwood. Fefé comes in a green lacquered glass bottle, decorated with a red metal cap and adorned with a precious 24-karat gold-plated paw.

According to the brand, the scent was carefully crafted to meet the olfactory sensitivities of dogs before being evaluated by actual dogs under the assessment of ethologists to prove it was well accepted and enjoyed. The product has also been given the seal of approval by veterinarians and dog owners, and certified according to the Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol, the only voluntary protocol that applies the same standards that regulate human-use cosmetics.

Dolce&Gabbana Fefé is available in Dolce&Gabbana boutiques and on dolcegabbana.com.

