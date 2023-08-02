‘Barbie’ Passes $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Just under 24 hours before Warner Bros. Discovery releases its latest quarterly earnings, they can at least boast that they have the summer’s biggest-grossing movie in North America.

With $381.7 million in 12 days, the Greta Gerwig blockbuster “Barbie” passed “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” on Wednesday to become the biggest summer earner in domestic grosses.

The Margot Robbie/Ryan Gosling film has also passed $800 million in worldwide earnings. If it hasn’t already, it will soon pass “Wonder Woman” ($821 million in 2017) and then pass “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($837 million) to become this summer’s biggest global earner and the year’s second-biggest title behind “The Super Mario Bros.