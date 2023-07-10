It seems life in plastic may really be fantastic, if the first reactions to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” are to be believed. After the world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, fans are more than tickled pink by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s performances.

Though we know it seemingly follows Barbie’s (Robbie) journey to self-discovery in the real world — which begins with her hilariously asking her Barbie friends if they “ever think about dying” in the trailer — the film’s core plot has largely been kept under wraps. We know that, in this world, Barbies do everything, while the men are just Kens.

But, according to those who have seen the movie (which Gerwig directed and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach), the “Little Women” filmmaker’s latest directorial outing is “a stunning achievement” that expertly addresses both the long-lasting love for the doll, and the criticisms of her over the years.

#Barbie was a deeply cathartic experience. It’s about industrialization of art/iconography forming sensibility instead of individualism, and Greta tells it with so much joy and heart. I was cackling at Gosling’s himbo Ken one scene and bawling my eyes out at the next. A classic — ty (@DennisDuganFan) July 10, 2023

And, though he’s just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s performance is earning a whole lot of love, with one person going so far as to say it’s his “best role to date.”

“Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling,” one person says. “The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory.”

#Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/yxhYULZTYz — Eric (@EHeckler) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

“Barbie” hits theaters everywhere on July 21. You can find out more about what we know of the film here, and check out more reactions to the very pink summer hit below.

#Barbie WOW!!! Greta Gerwig really is one of a kind. One of the best things I’ve seen this year! The technical craft is so detailed and everyone gives a knock out performance. A staggering achievement (I just rewatched the trailer and did not see the movie) — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) July 10, 2023

#Barbie FLOORED ME! Rosa von Praunheim meets Brian DePalma in this devilishly hilarious anti-system film. Highly stylized, Margot Robbie is a STAR but Ryan Gosling steals the show with a monologue near the end reminiscent of Jean-Pierre Léaud's La Chinoise speeches. MUST SEE! pic.twitter.com/BNtjGuPQr6 — Chloe 🦋 (@crybabywalker9) July 10, 2023

#Barbie REVIEW: Heartfelt & hilarious! Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!! A fitting end setting what’s next pic.twitter.com/qXPM8gSiqs — Atom (@theatomreview) July 10, 2023