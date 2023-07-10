It seems life in plastic may really be fantastic, if the first reactions to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” are to be believed. After the world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, fans are more than tickled pink by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s performances.
Though we know it seemingly follows Barbie’s (Robbie) journey to self-discovery in the real world — which begins with her hilariously asking her Barbie friends if they “ever think about dying” in the trailer — the film’s core plot has largely been kept under wraps. We know that, in this world, Barbies do everything, while the men are just Kens.
But, according to those who have seen the movie (which Gerwig directed and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach), the “Little Women” filmmaker’s latest directorial outing is “a stunning achievement” that expertly addresses both the long-lasting love for the doll, and the criticisms of her over the years.
And, though he’s just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s performance is earning a whole lot of love, with one person going so far as to say it’s his “best role to date.”
“Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling,” one person says. “The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory.”
“Barbie” hits theaters everywhere on July 21. You can find out more about what we know of the film here, and check out more reactions to the very pink summer hit below.