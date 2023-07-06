Tom Cruise shows off a ticket to 'Barbie' as Margot Robbie shows off her ticket to 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Why Tom Cruise and Margot Robbie Are Hyping Each Other’s Movies

by | July 6, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

Are the ”Mission: Impossible“ and ”Barbie“ stars promoting theatrical moviegoing or angling for preferential treatment?

There is at least one episode of almost every adventure TV show where the good guys and the bad guys team up to take on a greater threat, like when the 1990s syndicated “Untouchables” show saw Elliott Ness and Al Capone team up to catch a child murderer.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie dropped tweets last Wednesday promoting rival theatrical films. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig joined on Friday, via tweets from the official “Barbie” Twitter feed, to show off purchases of tickets to movies that were not “Barbie.” By Friday afternoon, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold had expressed his commitment to see those films and “Oppenheimer” — the most anticipated of July — on opening night. As of Monday, Tom Cruise had pledged to see “Oppenheimer” on July 21 and “Barbie” on July 22.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

