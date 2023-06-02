oppenheimer-christopher-nolan

Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema on the set of "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)

For Chris Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ an R Rating Is a Calculated Risk | Analysis

by | June 2, 2023 @ 3:40 PM

A willingness to forgo a PG-13 for the atom-bomb epic shows Universal pitching itself as a safe studio for marquee filmmakers

“Oppeneheimer,” Chris Nolan’s three-hour atomic bomb thriller detailing the origins and mechanics of the Manhattan Project through the eyes of J. Robert Oppenheimer, will arrive in theaters on July 21 with an R rating.

An MPA classification of “restricted” for “some sexuality, nudity and language”: Is Nolan bringing sexy back to Hollywood? “Oppenheimer” will be his first R-rated title since “Insomnia” in the summer of 2002, and the first since he became Hollywood’s biggest marquee director.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

