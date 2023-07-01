Barbie Movie Trailer Margot Robbie

From left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in "Barbie." (Warner Bros.)

Barbie Edges Out Tom Cruise for Most-Anticipated Movie in July | Chart

by | July 1, 2023 @ 2:47 PM

”Oppenheimer,“ Christopher Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb, rounds out the top three

You might as well paint Hollywood pink for the month, because “Barbie,” the upcoming fantasy-comedy flick starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is the most anticipated movie of July, according to Whip Media’s latest anticipation report based on viewer data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

That’s a good sign, obviously, especially when you consider “Barbie” is facing stiff competition at the box office this month.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

