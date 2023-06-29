Three of the top 10 movies for the past weekend stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery service

The Lee Cronin-directed horror flick pulled in nearly $150 million at the box office earlier this year, setting it up for a strong streaming reception. That showing helped Max close the second quarter with a bang; overall, Max accounted for three of the 10 most-streamed movies last weekend, tying its best week of the quarter.

The streaming debut of “Evil Dead Rise” helped Max slash its way to second place on the latest Whip Media movie ranker, which is based on viewer data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

Top sreaming movies, June 23-25, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

It was a timely boost, given Max’s stiff competition. Consider how often each streaming service had a title crack Whip Media’s weekly top 10 during the second quarter: Netflix easily led the pack with 37 appearances on the movie ranker between April and June, while Disney came in second with 25 titles making the ranker during the quarter.

The field gets crowded from there, with Peacock (15 appearances) narrowly edging past Max (13 appearances) and Paramount+ (12 appearances) in the quarter. Apple TV+ was in the mix a fair amount this spring, too, with the service making Whip Media’s ranker nine times — although it didn’t have any movies crack the top 10 during June.

Over the past weekend, Max continued to benefit from “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the James Cameron epic it shares with Disney+. The second “Avatar” flick was the third most-streamed movie of last weekend, and Max also benefited from another sequel, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which grabbed the sixth spot on the ranker.

“Extraction 2” was the most streamed movie in the U.S. for the second straight weekend, keeping Netflix at the top of Whip Media’s movie ranker, and the first “Extraction” movie took seventh place.

Besides “Evil Dead Rise,” the only other newcomer to the ranker this week was “Take Care of Maya” on Netflix. The painfully gripping documentary, which chronicles the story and aftermath of a young girl who was taken from her parents after her mother was accused of inventing medical issues, was the eighth most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.