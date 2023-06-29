Evil Dead Rise

Warner Bros.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Helps Max Close June on a High Note | Chart

by | June 29, 2023 @ 5:16 PM

Three of the top 10 movies for the past weekend stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery service

The streaming debut of “Evil Dead Rise” helped Max slash its way to second place on the latest Whip Media movie ranker, which is based on viewer data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

The Lee Cronin-directed horror flick pulled in nearly $150 million at the box office earlier this year, setting it up for a strong streaming reception. That showing helped Max close the second quarter with a bang; overall, Max accounted for three of the 10 most-streamed movies last weekend, tying its best week of the quarter. 

Become a member to read more.
Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Office With a View: Mattel's Phil Breman

Mattel TV Development Exec Phil Breman Says What Matters Is a ‘True Emotional Connection’

Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why She’s Maintained a No-Nudity Stance in Her Career
barbie-margot-robbie-image

‘Barbie’ on the Road to $70 Million-Plus Opening in Early Box Office Tracking
Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Tops the Most In-Demand Movies of 2023 So Far | Charts
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune Part Two'

‘Dune: Part 2’ Trailer Sees Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet Prepare for War (Video)
the-other-two-helene-yorke-josh-segarra-max

‘The Other Two’ Star Heléne Yorke Says Finale’s Romantic Reunion Felt Like ‘The Notebook’: ‘What You See Is Just That One Take’
amazon-prime-video-ad-tier

A Prime Video Ad Tier Could Be a Cash Cow for Amazon – but It’s Not Without Risks | Analysis
1883, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas and Sam Elliot as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883.

‘1883’ Cable Premiere Doubles Show’s Streaming Viewership on Paramount+ (Exclusive)