Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet in "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet in "Avatar: The Way of Water" (Disney)

Disney+ and Max Split ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Streaming Success | Chart

by | June 15, 2023 @ 2:57 PM

After setting post-pandemic records at the box office, the movie is also commanding online viewers’ time

Here’s a shocker: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” after recently debuting on both Disney+ and Max, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker. Whip Media’s ranker is based on data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with 26 million global registered users. 

That probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering James Cameron’s latest “Avatar” movie raked in $2.3 billion at the box office — No. 3 for all time and a post-pandemic record. Still, the streaming crown is another impressive feat, especially when you consider a few other popular movies including “Creed III” made their streaming debuts this past week as well. 

