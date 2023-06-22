Netflix Bounces Back With 2 Most-Streamed Movies of the Week | Chart

”Extraction 2“ and ”Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King“ put an end to the streamer’s cold streak

The streaming heavyweight just topped Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, with “Extraction 2” being the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend. And for good measure, Netflix grabbed the second spot as well, thanks to “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.”

Netflix has more subscribers than any other streaming service, which gives it a leg up whenever it releases a movie. But the streamer was in a slight funk recently, with the company going five weeks in a row without having one of its movies top Whip Media’s ranker, its longest drought of 2023. Whip Media’s ranker is based on data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with 26 million global registered users.

Top streaming movies, June 16-18, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

“Extraction 2” not only helped Netflix break that dry spell, but also gave a boost to the first “Extraction” flick, which came in as the sixth-most-streamed movie of last weekend. If you haven’t caught it yet, “Extraction 2” sees Chris Hemsworth return as commando Tyler Rake, who is now tasked with saving a cutthroat gangster’s kidnapped family.

Netflix’s ranker slump hasn’t been much of a concern for Wall Street lately, though, with the company’s stock price increasing 17% over the last month as of Wednesday’s closing price.

Overall, Netflix shared bragging rights with Disney+, with both services leading the pack with three entries in Whip Media’s top 10 for the week.

The best-performing movie on Disney+ last weekend was “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which came in third place. James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel received a streaming boost by being available on Max, too, giving viewers two major SVODs to choose from when looking to watch it. (Both Max and Disney+ benefited from splitting “Avatar: The Way of Water” last week, too, when it topped Whip Media’s movie ranker.)

Other ranker staples returned this week, including “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which helped Max land the fourth spot last weekend, as well as “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which continued to perform well for Paramount+ with its seventh-place finish.

Eva Longoria’s not-quite-based-on-a-true-story “Flamin’ Hot,” which is streaming on both Hulu and Disney+ right now, dropped two spots from last week, and “Creed III” on Amazon Prime Video fell from 5th place to 10th place.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.