Netflix Bounces Back With 2 Most-Streamed Movies of the Week | Chart

by | June 22, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

So much for Netflix’s cold streak. 

The streaming heavyweight just topped Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, with “Extraction 2” being the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend. And for good measure, Netflix grabbed the second spot as well, thanks to “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.” 

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

