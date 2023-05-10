‘Flamin’ Hot’ Trailer: Eva Longoria Tells the Spicy Origin Story of Cheetos’ Most Famous Flavor (Video)

Hulu has released the trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ “Flamin’ Hot,” the feature directorial debut of Eva Longoria which tells the supposed origin story of the most famous flavor of Cheetos ever made.

“Flamin’ Hot” stars Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez, the son of migrant workers who rose from being a janitor at Frito-Lay’s factory in Rancho Cucamonga to becoming one of the snack company’s marketing executives who helped rapidly grow sales of its products among Latinos.

The film tells Montañez’s account — disputed by a 2021 Los Angeles Times article — of how he came up with Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot brand by seasoning unflavored Cheetos and Doritos chips with spices regularly used by Mexican street vendors on corn and fruit. The Flamin’ Hot flavor has not only become a bestseller among Cheetos and Doritos flavors but has also been used on other brands like Ruffles and Lays as well as blended with flavors like Cool Ranch and Limon.

Tony Shalhoub also stars in the film as Frito-Lay CEO Roger Enrico, with Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera and Dennis Haysbert also starring. Longoria, who is currently appearing in the CNN travel series “Searching for Mexico,” is making the jump from TV to film directing after working on episodes of shows like “Jane the Virgin,” “Black-ish” and “Why Women Kill.”

“Flamin’ Hot” will be released on Hulu on June 9. Watch the trailer above.