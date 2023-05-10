In “The Crowded Room,” a lonely drifter named Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) is arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), viewers learn Sullivan’s life story. His mysterious past comes into play, and some twists and turns lead him to a life-changing revelation. The psychological thriller is set in Manhattan as Goodwin is tasked with solving the mystery behind Sullivan’s behavior.

What follows is tense mind games, and a gritty look at America at the end of the 1970s. You can see how some of that plays out in the chilling trailer for the series, which you can watch at the top of the page now.

“The Crowded Room” launches June 9 on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes. New episodes then roll out weekly through July 28. From Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, the 10-episode series also stars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz, with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

The series is a co-production of Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman executive produces through his Weed Road Productions banner. Holland also serves as an executive producer, as does Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Executive producer Kornel Mundruczo directed several episodes, including the pilot.