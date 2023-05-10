Al Pacino Joins Cast of Johnny Depp-Directed Biopic ‘Modi’

Al Pacino has joined the cast of “Modi,” a European art biopic also starring “John Wick: Chapter 2” actor Riccardo Scamarcio and directed by Johnny Depp, who is producing through his European outlet IN.2.

“Modi” explores two chaotic days in the life of Bohemian Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (Scamarcio), known to his friends as “Modi.” Living in a Paris torn apart by World War I and wanted by the police, Modi wants to leave his career behind. But his life gets even more complicated when he meets an art collector named Gangnat, played by Pacino, who could change his life.

“Modi” producer Barry Navidi has worked with Pacino on several previous films, including a 2004 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” and Pacino’s directorial debut, an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s “Salomé” also starring Jessica Chastain.

“This is a snapshot of Modigliani’s life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al and I have pursued for many years,” said Navidi. “Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

Pacino, who earned his ninth Oscar nomination with “The Irishman” in 2020, most recently appeared in the Ridley Scott crime drama “House of Gucci” and in the Amazon drama series “Hunters,” which was the first lead TV role in his career.

“Modi” will be Depp’s second film as director with his first coming all the way back in 1997 with “The Brave,” a film he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando. “Modi” is set to start shooting in Budapest this fall and will be presented to buyers at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Depp’s newest film “Jeanne du Barry” is slated to be the opening night feature.

International sales on “Modi” will be handled by The Veterans. Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski are adapting the script from a play by Dennis McIntyre.