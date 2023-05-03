Brie Larson, Paul Dano and Julia Ducournau are among the eight people chosen to complete the main competition jury at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes organizers announced Thursday morning in Paris.

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, who won the Palme d’Or last year for “Triangle of Sadness,” was previously announced as president of the jury. The presence of Ducournau, who won the top award for “Titane” in 2021, means that the last two Palme winners will be part of the deliberations to determine who succeeds them this year.

Other jurors will be Moroccan writer-director Maryam Touzani, who was in Cannes last year with “The Blue Caftan”; French actor Denis Menochet, who recently appeared in Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid”; Zambian/British writer-director Rungano Nyoni, whose “I’m Not a Witch” premiered in Cannes; Afghan novelist and writer-director Atiq Rahimi, whose film work often adapts his own bestselling books; and Argentinian writer-director Damian Szifron, who landed an Oscar nomination for his 2014 Cannes film “Wild Tales.”

The jury’s 5-to-4 split between men and women is typical for Cannes in recent years. Since 2012, every jury has been a 5-to-4 split, with men in the majority eight times and women three times.

Among the films that will be competing for the Palme d’Or and the other prizes this year are Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” Todd Haynes’ “May December,” Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera,” Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster.” Five of this year’s directors – Kore-eda, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Nanni Moretti, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders – are previous Palme winners.

The festival will begin on May 16 with “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp, and will run through May 27. Awards will be announced on the final day.