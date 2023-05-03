Michael Douglas to Receive the Cannes Film Festival’s Honorary Palme d’Or

Michael Douglas, the Oscar-winning star of features like “Fatal Attraction,” “Wall Street,” “Basic Instinct” and more recently Marvel’s “Ant-Man” film, will be recognized this month with the Cannes Film Festival’s honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement.

Per an announcement from the festival Wednesday, the 78-year-old Hollywood vet will be subject of an opening ceremony tribute on May 16. It will mark his return to the Croisette after 10 years — where he first premiered HBO’s Matt Damon co-starrer “Behind the Candelabra.” The celebrated actor — and son to Hollywood royalty Kirk Douglas — made his Cannes debut in 1979 alongside Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon and director James Bridges for the “The China Syndrome” premiere.

The tribute to Douglas will be also be commemorated with the premiere of previously unreleased documentary, “Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son” from filmmaker Amine Mesta. Produced by Folamour and soon to be broadcast on Arte, the project will screen at the festival for two day beginning May 14.

A production of Arte France and Folamour Productions, with the support of Ciné+, an official logline for the documentary reads: “This special documentary shows us how Michael, an actor and producer like his father Kirk, had to embrace their resemblance throughout his remarkable career in order to assert his difference. The time to learn how to become Michael when your name is Douglas.”

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” Douglas said in a statement. “From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the Festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film.”

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27.