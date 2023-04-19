Disney and Pixar are returning to the Cannes Film Festival with the world premiere of their latest collaboration, “Elemental.”

Positioned as the closing night film of the fest’s 76th edition on May 27, “Elemental” marks Pixar’s return to the Croisette, following world premieres of “Up,” “Inside Out” and “Soul.”

Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, said in a statement Tuesday that the studio’s return to Cannes was particularly special this year, having come out of years-long restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it’s a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette,” he said. “Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it’ll make its world premiere at Cannes.”

“For many years, the Cannes Film Festival has welcomed animated films from around the world,” Thierry Frémaux, the festival’s general delegate, said in a separate statement. “Pixar Animation Studios, with ‘Up’—directed by Pete Docter—made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event! This is another great opportunity to present the amazing ‘Elemental’ on the closing of this 76th Cannes Film Festival and to think about our lives in such a powerful way.”

“Elemental” explores what a vibrant metropolis would be if that metropolis was populated exclusively by anthropomorphic elements (made of fire, water, air, earth). The story follows a young fire woman named Ember (Leah Lewis) who falls in love with a water man named Wade (Mamoudou Athie). Sure, opposites attract, but when you’re made out of those materials, how does that even work?

Directed by Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg and Likkel and Hsueh.

Docter, Sohn and Ream will join members of the film’s voice cast at the Cannes closing night premiere on May 27. “Elemental” hits theaters everywhere on June 16.

Drew Taylor contributed to this report.