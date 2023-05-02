John C. Reilly has been named president of the Un Certain Regard Jury for the 2023 Cannes film festival. He will be joined by French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer, French-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou and Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne.

While the films in competition at Cannes tend to favor bigger names (like Wes Anderson from this year’s roster), the Un Certain Regard section showcases emerging auteurs. Past participants include Ryan Coogler, Mia Hansen-Løve, Ruben Östlund (who is president of the In Competition jury this year), Ali Abbasi and Jafar Pahani. Among the 20 films selected for this year’s Un Certain Regard, eight are first-time directors.

“I have had so many life changing moments at the Festival de Cannes (from my miraculous first trip with Paul Thomas Anderson to celebrating my 50th birthday from the Palais stage!) so to be chosen as the President of Un Certain Regard Jury is truly such an incredible honor,” Reilly said in a statement. “Many of the films I have been lucky to appear in have been selected by the Festival over these many years and nothing feels as special as being invited to this amazing annual gathering of the very best cinema has to offer the world. I look forward to helping launch another generation of filmmakers on this special occasion as the Festival has done since its inception. I am humbled and thrilled. ¡Viva Cinema!”

Here is the Un Certain Regard jury:

John C. Reilly – President, actor

Alice Winocour – Director and screenwriter

Paula Beer – Actress

Davy Chou – Director and producer

Émile Dequenne – Actress

Here is the full lineup of Un Certain Regard films:

“Salem,” Jean-Bernard Marlin

“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

“The Delinquents,” Rodrigo Moreno

“Simple Comme Sylvain,” Monia Chokri

“The Settlers,” Felipe Galvez

“The Mother of All Lies,” Asmae El Moodier

“The Buriti Flower,” Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader

“Goodbye Julia,” Mohammed Kordofani

“Omen,” Baloji Thasiani

“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

“Rosalie,” Stéphanie Di Giusto

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton

“If Only I Could Hibernate,” Zoljargal Purevdash

“Hopeless,” Kim Chang-hoon

“Rien à Perdre,” Delphine Deloget

“Les Meutes,” Kamal Lazraq

“Terrestrial Verses,” Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

“La Regne Animal,” Thomas Caille