New films from Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Jonathan Glazer, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Alice Rohrwacher will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Fremaux announced at a press conference in Paris on Thursday morning.

The Main Competition, the most prestigious section at the festival, will include films by Anderson (“Asteroid City”), Haynes (“May December”), Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Kore-eda (“Monster”), Ceylan (“About Dry Grasses”) and Rohrwacher (“La Chimera”). Other directors in the competition, which is a mixture of Cannes veterans and relative newcomers, include Ken Loach, Aki Kaurismaki, Nanni Moretti, Catherine Breillat and Wim Wenders, who has two different movies at the festival, one a documentary about artist Anselm Kiefer and one a fiction film set in Japan.

Cannes had already confirmed four high-profile films that will premiere at the festival. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will screen out-of-competition on May 20, while James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the final installment in the franchise that began in 1982 by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, will also screen in an out-of-competition slot.

French director and actress Maïwenn will have the opening-night film with “Jeanne du Barry,” which stars Johnny Depp in his first film since his court battle with Amber Heard. And Pedro Almodovar’s short film “Strange Way of Life,” which stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, was also confirmed in advance of Thursday’s announcement.

Others screening out of competition include the HBO series “The Idol,” directed by Sam Levinson and starring The Weeknd, and “Occupied City,” a film about Amsterdam from British director Steve McQueen.

The Un Certain Regard section, which is typically devoted to films from less established directors, includes Australian director Warwick Thornton’s “The New Boy,” starring Cate Blanchett.

Additional films are typically added to the Cannes lineup in the weeks leading up to the festival. The films were chosen from more than 2,000 submissions, according to Fremaux.

As usual, no films from Netflix will screen in Cannes. The streaming giant refuses to go along with Cannes rules that require competition films to abide by the extensive theater-only windows demanded by the French exhibition industry – and while Cannes has invited Netflix to screen its films out of competition, the company has refused to do so.

The jury will be headed by “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Ostlund, with an additional eight jurors announced at a later date.

Additional films in the main selection, as well as selections in the Directors Fortnight and Critics Week sidebars, will be announced in the coming days.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will begin on Tuesday, May 16 and run through Saturday, May 27.

The lineup:

MAIN COMPETITION

“Club Zero,” Jessica Hausner

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

“Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania

“Asteroid City,” Wes Anderson

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“Monster,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

“The Sun of the Future,” Nanni Moretti

“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher

“About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“Last Summer,” Catherine Breillat

“The Passion of Dodin Bouffant,” Tran Anh Hung

“Kidnapped,” Marco Bellocchio

“May December,” Todd Haynes

“Firebrand,” Karim Ainouz

“The Old Oak,” Ken Loach

“Banel et Adama,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders

“Jeunesse,” Wang Bing

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese

“The Idol,” Sam Levinson

“Cobweb,” Kim Jee-wong

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” James Mangold

“Jeanne du Barry,” Maiwenn (opening night film)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Occupied City,” Steve McQueen

“PIctures of Ghosts,” Kleber Mendonca Filho

“Anselm (Das Rauschen der Zeit),” Wim Wenders

“Man in Black,” Wang Bing

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Kennedy,” Anurag Kashyap

“Acid,” Just Philippot

“Omar La Fraise,” Elias Belkeddar

CANNES PREMIERE

“Time to Love,” Katell Quillevere

“Close Your Eyes,” Victor Erice

“Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe,” Martin Provost

“Kubi,” Takeshi Kitano

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

“Los Delincuentes,” Rodrigo Moreno

“Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

“Cowra (The Buriti Flower),” Joao Salaviza, Renee Nader Messona

“Simple comme Sylvain,” Monia Chokri

“The Mother of All Lies,” Asmae El Moudir

“Los Colonos,” Felipe Galvez

“Agure,” Baloji Tshiani

“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

“Rosalie,” Stephanie di Giusto

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton

“If Only I Could Hibernate,” Zoljargal Purevdash

“Hopeless,” Kim Chang-hoon

“Terrestrial Verses,” Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami

“Rien a perdre,” Delphine Deloget

“Les Meutes,” Kamal Lazraq







