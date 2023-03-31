Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to Premiere in Cannes

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the upcoming feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will officially premiere at the 76th Festival de Cannes.

The May 20 debut of the Apple Original Film, which will premiere in the Grand Théâtre Lumière, will mark the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s return to to the festival after nearly 40 years, when he screening “After Hours” in 1986. Beyond Cannes, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will open in select cities on Oct. 6 before expanding nationwide on Oct. 20 ahead of a release on Apple TV+.

Paramount will be a distribution partner on the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone and tells the story of the murders of multiple Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, nephew of the murderous cattle tycoon William Hale, who is played by Robert De Niro. The feature is based on David Grann’s bestselling book and co-stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

For “After Hours,” Scorsese was presented the Best Director award out of the festival, one of his many successes on the Croisette, including his winning of the Palme d’or in 1976 with “Taxi Driver,” which was presented in competition. And in 1998, the filmmaker, who memorably took home the Best Director Academy Award in 2007 for “The Departed,” was the president of the Cannes jury, presenting the Palme d’or to Greek director Theo Angelopoulos for “Eternity and a Day.” He next juried for the Cinéfondation and Short Films alongside Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami in 2002.

In a statement, the Festival de Cannes said it “is looking forward to welcoming Martin Scorsese and the members of the Killers of the Flower Moon team on the red carpet, which already promises to be memorable.” In the release, Cannes did not note whether or not the film would run in competition.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is produced by Apple Studios with Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Scorsese is also attached as producer alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi; DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul will executive produce.