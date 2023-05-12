Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the major streaming services compare to one another by subscribers and ARPU. (TheWrap)

How the Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

by | May 12, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

Wall Street is more interested in seeing streaming revenue grow and losses shrink than subscriber counts go up

The major streamers have answered Wall Street loud and clear this earnings season: Look at us! We’re reining in unnecessary spending! We’re restructuring our businesses! We’re licensing out content!

That’s all in response to investors’ new focus on profitability over raw customer numbers, a trend that’s brought the go-go growth of the peak streaming era to an end, with far more scrutiny over metrics like average revenue per user, marketing spend efficiency and the productivity of sprawling content libraries.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
donald trump town hall chris licht cnn

CNN Aftershocks: The Fallout for CEO Chris Licht After Trump Town Hall
NBCU Amazon FAST Channels

NBCUniversal and Amazon Partner to Add Local News Stations to FAST Services
Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

‘The Mother’ Review: Jennifer Lopez Makes a Meal Out of This Action Drama
queen-charlotte-netflix-image

The Advice ‘Queen Charlotte’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Gave Her Younger Counterpart: ‘She’s Telling the Story’
WGA-moms-strike-panel

WGA Strike Roundtable: ‘I Can’t Support My Family for the Rest of the Year’ – Writer Moms Talk Why They Strike | Video
"Scream VI" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies performed well on streaming over the May 5-7 weekend.

Paramount+’s ‘Scream VI’ Slashes the Streaming Movie Competition for the No. 1 Ranking | Chart
The Nice Guys

The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk Taps NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO (Report)