NBCUniversal and Amazon Partner to Add Local News Stations to FAST Services

NBCUniversal and Amazon are teaming up to expand the reach of NBC and Telemundo local news stations in streaming, the companies announced Friday.

The deal gives U.S.-based Amazon customers access to local breaking news coverage and original content from NBCU’s local stations. The new FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels will present all-day coverage from NBC and Telemundo stations from the top TV regions.

No details on the terms of the deal were announced.

“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Amazon, expanding the reach of our local news content to millions of people on Fire TV and Echo Show devices,” Mat Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution, said in a statement. “News continues to be a top choices for viewers and we are proud to reach new audiences with best-in-class journalism from our local stations.”

The channels available Friday include Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas, Noticias Telemundo Florida, NBC New York News, NBC Los Angeles News, NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Dallas News, NBC Washington, D.C. News, NBC Boston News, NBC Bay Area News, NBC South Florida News, NBC San Diego News and NBC Connecticut News.

FAST is “one of the most exciting and certainly the fastest growth that I’ve seen out of a vertical since I’ve been in the business,” Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer of Cinedigm entertainment company, said in a roundtable on the subject hosted by TheWrap in 2022. Some industry insiders think audiences for FAST channel will be more than cable viewers very soon.

The local stations’ addition into Amazon products continues NBCU’s expansion into the FAST space. The channels are already available on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play. Fire TV also includes the Peacock app for free along with the FAST Channels for Today All Day and Dateline 24/7. The Fire TV also includes network apps for NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, USA, Universal Kids, MSNBC, NBC News, CNBC, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

“Powered by our NBC and Telemundo stations in the country’s top TV regions, our local news streaming channels deliver a premium news offering for English and Spanish-speakers, and we cannot wait to introduce our respected news brands to Amazon’s streaming audiences,” Meredith McGinn, Executive Vice President of Diginets and Local Production, NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement.