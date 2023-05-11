"Scream VI" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies performed well on streaming over the May 5-7 weekend.

Paramount+ Slashes to the Top With ‘Scream VI,’ While Disney Lords It Over the Streaming Movie Competition With ‘Guardians’ | Chart

by | May 11, 2023 @ 2:08 PM

If you wondered why Hollywood’s obsessed with franchises, well, it might be because audiences are, too

For the second straight weekend, “Scream VI” and Paramount+ topped Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

You know that scene in “Back to the Future 2” where Marty McFly stumbles onto the theater showing “Jaws 19”? That might as well be the “Scream” franchise at this point, because it’s six flicks deep and showing no signs of slowing down. 

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

