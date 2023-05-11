If you wondered why Hollywood’s obsessed with franchises, well, it might be because audiences are, too

You know that scene in “Back to the Future 2” where Marty McFly stumbles onto the theater showing “Jaws 19” ? That might as well be the “Scream” franchise at this point, because it’s six flicks deep and showing no signs of slowing down.

For the second straight weekend, “Scream VI” and Paramount+ topped Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

“Scream VI” raked in $169 million at the box office earlier this year, a take that was nearly quintuple its estimated production budget. Since hitting Paramount+ on April 25, it has continued to attract viewers. (Obviously, since it’s been the most-streamed movie of the past two weeks.)

Most-streamed movies, May 5-7, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

But what’s most interesting, perhaps, is who has been watching the latest “Scream” movie. For starters, the “Scream VI” streaming audience leans slightly towards women, at 51% female viewers, according to Whip Media’s viewership data.

And the largest slice of streamers, according to Whip Media’s viewership data, is the 18-24 age cohort, with nearly 21% of all streams stemming from that group. For reference, the first “Scream” came out in late 1996 — which, for the math-challenged people out there like me, was more than 26 years ago. In other words, the franchise started by Kevin Williamson during the first Clinton term still has legs.

And speaking of healthy movie franchises, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hitting theaters last weekend clearly spurred viewers to go back and watch the earlier “Guardians” movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” came in as the fifth most-streamed movie of last weekend, while the first “Guardians” movie was the seventh most-streamed. Even the “Guardians” holiday special that came out last Thanksgiving — which, granted, is billed as a “special presentation,” somewhere between a TV episode and a movie — landed in the tenth spot overall.

Those three entries, along with “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has been a ranker mainstay this year, helped make it a huge weekend for Disney+. The service’s five movies in the top 10 easily smoked the competition, with the next closest service, Netflix, accounting for just two spots on the ranker.

Lastly, it’s worth pointing out “Ghosted,” the new action rom-com starring Chris Evans and Ana De Armas, continues to perform well for Apple TV+. It was Apple’s first movie to top Whip Media’s ranker when it came out last month, and it hasn’t lost much momentum since. This week it landed in second place, after coming in as the third most-watched flick last week. Not a bad three-week run.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.