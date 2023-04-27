Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in "Ghosted" on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ Scores First Most-Streamed Movie With ‘Ghosted’ | Chart

by | April 27, 2023 @ 10:48 AM

The Chris Evans and Ana de Armas rom-com broke a Netflix streak

Apple TV+ just broke Netflix’s streak — and had its best week ever when it comes to movies with “Ghosted.”

The new action rom-com starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas topped Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. over the past weekend, using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

