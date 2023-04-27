The Chris Evans and Ana de Armas rom-com broke a Netflix streak

The new action rom-com starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas topped Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. over the past weekend, using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

Apple TV+ just broke Netflix’s streak — and had its best week ever when it comes to movies with “Ghosted.”

That’s a big deal for a few reasons. First, Netflix had been on a nice run to start April, leading Whip Media’s ranker the first three weekends of the month. “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” and Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery 2,” which led the ranker the first two weeks of the month, had helped Netflix earn those bragging rights.

More importantly for Apple TV+, this was the service’s best finish ever on the ranker. Previously, the high point for Apple TV+ came when “Tetris” finished as the second most-streamed movie in the U.S. just a few weeks ago. Prior to that, the service’s best-performing movie was last November, when the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” debuted in third place on the ranker.

Gaining the most-streamed movie in the U.S. is a good omen for Apple, considering the service has already been performing well on the TV side. As Whip Media’s Q1 Streaming Recap noted, Apple TV+ appeared in Whip Media’s weekly top 10 rankings for TV shows 16 times in the first quarter, double its appearances a year earlier, and more than other heavyweight services like HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock or Amazon’s Prime Video could claim so far in 2023.

Top streaming movies, April 21-23, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

Who checked out “Ghosted”? Well, unlike most rom-coms, “Ghosted” — which has Evans discover De Armas’ character is a secret agent before their second date, leading to a high-stakes international adventure — had an audience that leaned slightly more male than female: 54.2% of American “Ghosted” viewers were men, according to Whip Media’s viewership data. More than 60% of viewers were over the age of 35.

The world’s largest streamer still had a strong week. Netflix grabbed the second spot in Whip Media’s ranker with its “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” special. Granted, this one feels like it’s on the borderline: It’s filed as a movie, even though it’s a special dedicated to the popular ‘90s kids TV series. Fans clearly wanted to see how some of the Power Rangers have aged, though, with the 55-minute special pulling in big views.

The aforementioned “Murder Mystery 2” and “Seven Kings Must Die” continued to pull in viewers, too, with both flicks landing in the top five. Netflix also earned the eighth spot with rom-com “A Tourist’s Guide to Love,” as well as the final spot in Whip Media’s ranker with “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Rounding out the ranker, Peacock had two movies — “Cocaine Bear” and “Knock at the Cabin” — among the top 10, while “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cracked the list for the 13th straight week for Disney+.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.