(L-R): Zoe Saldana as Gamora and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Must Make the Most of Next Weekend’s Box Office

by | May 10, 2023 @ 3:59 PM

With ”Book Club: The Next Chapter“ as the sole newcomer, Marvel has one more weekend with no serious competition before ”Fast X“ arrives

With the rave audience reception once taken for granted when it comes to Marvel films, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has everything it needs for a strong second weekend at the box office. And it will need that, given the competition that is on its way.

Analysts and rival distributors told TheWrap they currently estimate “Guardians Vol. 3” pulling in a $50 million-$55 million second weekend, which would equate to a 54-58% drop from the film’s $118 million opening weekend. That’s higher than the typical second-weekend drop pre-pandemic at 51%, but in line with the 57% movies have averaged since then, based on data box office analyst Bruce Nash has analyzed.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

