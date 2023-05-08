guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3

(L-R): Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Dave Bautista as Drax in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo by Jessica Miglio. © 2023 MARVEL.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': The Good and Bad News From Its $289 Million Global Box Office Start

by | May 8, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

Marvel has another box office hit, but the damage done by Phase Four likely won’t be fixed

After taking a shellacking from fans disappointed over the quality of many recent films, Marvel Studios and Disney are once again enjoying a critical and box office superhero hit with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which earned a $118 million domestic and $289 million global opening weekend.

More importantly, audiences are praising the film with opening crowds giving the film 5 stars on PostTrak and an A on CinemaScore. Four of the last six Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the box office duds “Eternals” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” have received a B or B+ on CinemaScore. All but one of the previous 25 MCU releases had earned an A- or better.

Jeremy Fuster

jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

