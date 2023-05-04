WGA Strike

WGA Strike 2023, NYC (Lucas Manfredi for TheWrap)

‘The Writers’ Room Is Under Attack': Inside the Impasse That Led to Hollywood’s Latest Strike

by | May 4, 2023 @ 10:58 AM

The WGA’s proposals aim to codify decades-old structures of employment into their contract, but studios see it as too inflexible for the streaming era

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now.

Shortly before Hollywood’s latest strike was ordered by the Writers Guild of America on Monday night, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced that talks had ended without a deal, citing the guild’s proposals on “mandatory staffing” and “duration of employment” as the main reasons why the two sides reached an impasse.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Drew Barrymore Drops Out of Hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in Show of WGA Solidarity
Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge

Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Would Have Hosted Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episodes
the-view-whoopi

‘The View': Whoopi Says Lack of Writers Amid Strike ‘Forced’ Hosts to Talk About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal

Paramount CFO: We’re Already Using AI for Content Localization
john-wick-chapter-4-keanu-reeves

‘John Wick 4’ Box Office Speeds Past $400 Million Worldwide and ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Keeps Rising

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Expects ‘Some Disruption’ From Hollywood Writers’ Strike
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will face more questions about the WGA strike Friday in the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Hollywood Writers’ Strike Looms Over Warner Bros. Discovery Earnings | Analysis
WGA on strike

Hollywood Unions Join WGA at Huge Solidarity Rally on Strike’s Second Day